Our Year Looked Nothing Like Nic Von Rupp's

Welcome to 2022, and more importantly (in the world of fitness at least), welcome to January, a month full of resolutions to get back in shape, eat better, and start the new year off on a health-conscious foot. Most of us — looking to shed a few of those extra winter holiday pounds — flock to gyms, which have conveniently and heavily leaned into sign-up deals and promotions, looking to capitalize on everyone’s urgency to get fit in the new year. Regardless of your primary fitness goal, it probably entails some combination of gaining muscle and burning fat. One of the...

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO