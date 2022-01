After the recent launch of the superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, PUBG Mobile announced that they are going to collaborate with the film. They confirmed this on their social media handles. PUBG Mobile is known for its exclusive collaborations with big films and titles, just like they did with Godzilla vs Kong, Metro Exodus, Resident Evil, etc. Along with the new collaboration, a brand new in-game mode named the Spider mode is set to come in the game. In this mode, players will be able to get spiderman’s power and use those powers in the classic mode. This mode will come in the version 1.8 update of PUBG Mobile. In this article, we are going to discuss the ways to become Spider-Man in PUBG Mobile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO