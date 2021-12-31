ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Utah Valley vs. Abilene Christian: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Abilene Christian 9-2; Utah Valley 9-3 After an eight-game homestand, the Abilene Christian Wildcats will be on the road. Abilene Christian and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their...

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Missing third straight game

Jackson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Jackson initially appeared to be trending toward a return from a two-game absence after he opened this week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Unfortunately, Jackson was limping badly during that session while battling the bone bruise in his right ankle, prompting the Ravens to hold him out of practices Thursday and Friday before listing him as questionable for the Week 17 game. Jackson didn't demonstrate enough progress heading into Sunday to get the green light to play, paving the way for Tyler Huntley to make his second start in three games and third overall of the season.
Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd works to fill the role of injured guard Kayla Jones for No. 5 North Carolina State. She did that to perfection against Clemson. Boyd, last year’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, set season highs with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won their 13th straight over […]
