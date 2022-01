Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was hoping for a “New Year’s miracle” that there would no fatalities from the devastating fires that have wiped out nearly 1,000 homes in the state. The fast-moving fire fanned by powerful winds ripped through towns between Boulder and Denver, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents on Thursday.Despite the widespread damage caused by the fires, Mr Polis said so far every resident had been accounted for.“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle if it holds up that there was no loss of life.”Mr Polis said he had taken an aerial tour of the affected areas...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO