Seahawks host Lions in home finale with changes likely ahead

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks game at Lumen Field (4:25 p.m., Fox/97.1). ►James Hawkins: These aren’t the same Seahawks of years past. They’ll finish below .500 for the first time with Russell Wilson under center and they have more losses this season (10) than the past two years combined (nine). But the Lions haven’t won at Seattle since 1999 and it’s hard to imagine this depleted, battered bunch ending that streak, even if Jared Goff and D’Andre Swift are both back. They’ll manage to hang tough but will come up short in critical moments. Seahawks, 24-17.

