ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College basketball: DuBois, Santana pace SUNY Canton to road win

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Quran DuBois and Danny Santana scored 32 and 28 points, respectively, and each hauled in seven rebounds...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Local colleges: Middleton paces St. Lawrence women’s basketball, 64-44

CANTON — Olivia Middleton scored 13 points off the bench as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 64-44 nonconference victory over SUNY Canton on Friday night. Ava McCann added 12 points while Erin Kumler supplied 10 points for the Saints (9-0 overall). Shanelle...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KOLR10 News

DaMitz paces Drury in blowout win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even the holiday break couldn’t slow down the Drury Lady Panthers. Drury beat William Jewell 90-42 on Sunday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in its first game since December 18. Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring. “I always feel anytime you can get […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nny360.com

Local pro hockey: Slachetka lifts Watertown to win at Binghamton on New Year’s Eve

BINGHAMTON — Nolan Slachetka and the Watertown Wolves rang in the New Year in style Friday night. Slachetka scored the game-winning goal with six minutes and 20 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Wolves to a 4-3 victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Santana
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Boys Basketball: Canton finishes second in Paris Tournament

PARIS — The Canton Eagles compiled a record of 4-2 to place second in the Paris High School Holiday Tournament. The Eagles scored wins over Kilgore (42-26), Maud (47-42), Marshall (49-41) and Waxahachie Life (33-32). After earlier falling to Commerce (66-51), the Eagles bounced back to make the finals,...
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Hunter College#Hawks
WNCT

Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd works to fill the role of injured guard Kayla Jones for No. 5 North Carolina State. She did that to perfection against Clemson. Boyd, last year’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, set season highs with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won their 13th straight over […]
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 College Football teams headed for a hefty drop in 2022

Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lohud | The Journal News

College basketball: Three takeaways from Iona's 69-66 win over Marist

NEW ROCHELLE — In a rematch with Marist, Iona found itself in an almost similar predicament. The Gaels trailed visiting Marist for most of the second half on Sunday, and although they didn't need to overcome as big of a late deficit as they did in their previous matchup on Dec. 1, Iona managed to grind out a 69-66 win in another closely contested battle with the Red Foxes.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy