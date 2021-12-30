Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 3 players limited on Thursday
The Seahawks are getting a bit healthier heading towards Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.
Here is a look at the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP Limited
LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP –
OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DNP
DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP Limited
OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP Full
DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP Full
RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited Limited
WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full Full
C Ethan Pocic Finger Full Full
LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full Full
FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full –
DT Bryan Mone Knee Full Full
RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full –
Comments / 0