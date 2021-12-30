ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 3 players limited on Thursday

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seahawks are getting a bit healthier heading towards Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.

Here is a look at the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP Limited

LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP –

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DNP

DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP Limited

OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP Full

DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP Full

RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited Limited

WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full Full

C Ethan Pocic Finger Full Full

LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full Full

FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full –

DT Bryan Mone Knee Full Full

RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full –

