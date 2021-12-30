ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Wilson showing increased aggressiveness, leadership

perutribune.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — There was a play two weeks ago when Zach...

www.perutribune.com

JetsCountry

Jets-Buccaneers Prediction: Can Zach Wilson Defeat Tom Brady?

Looking to win their second game in a row and continue to finish the regular season strong, the Jets will host the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday, welcoming Tom Brady back to MetLife Stadium. Tampa Bay (11-4) has already wrapped up the NFC South, but they still have a lot...
NFL
OCRegister

The Jets and Zach Wilson almost upset the Buccaneers

The Jets almost shocked the NFL. Gang Green entered MetLife as a 13-point underdog and had Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the ropes in the fourth quarter. But after all was said and done, the Bucs snatched victory from the Jets, 28-24. There was 2:17 remaining in the game...
NFL
The Associated Press

Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away. From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career. The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
NFL
State
New York State
kslsports.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Tosses TD Pass For Lead Over Buccaneers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass to give New York a lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets hosted the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2. With 13;43 remaining in the first half, Wilson connected with...
NFL
NJ.com

Zach Wilson displays newfound confidence in Jets’ loss to Buccaneers

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson put together his most impressive performance of the season in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers. And almost walked away with an upset over the defending Super Bowl Champions. Wilson, who shares an Aug. 3 birthday with Tom Brady (22 years apart), finished 19...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

The Jets, of course, weren't looking 17 weeks into the season ahead when the 2021 NFL schedule was released in April. But a lot of Green & White fans took a peek. Jan. 2, 2022. Tom Brady returns to the Meadowlands to take on the Jets. That day is here.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL

