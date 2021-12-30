Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed the team’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams after testing positive for COVID-19, marking his first gameday absence since his leg fracture ended his 2016 season just two weeks before the playoffs. Lockett is one of literally hundreds of players who have contracted the virus just within the past month or so, as the Omicron variant rips through the world at rapid pace.
The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are coming off one of their most heartbreaking losses, 25-24, in Week 16 vs. the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks had a 10-point lead, but weren't able to hold off the Bears' offense in the final two minutes of the game. The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) suffered their...
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc once again in the NFL, the majority of vaccinated players who have contracted the virus haven't had many symptoms or any at all. But that wasn't the case for Tyler Lockett, who serves as a cautionary reminder the pandemic remains a major concern.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett set a single-season career high with 1,076 receiving yards. Lockett scored a 1-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from Russell Wilson. In the 4th quarter, Lockett has 3 receptions for 24 yards and 1 touchdown. Along with his new career high, Lockett has had...
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Antonio Brown’s days as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – or any NFL team, for that matter – might be over. On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit during the middle of the Buccaneers’ game at the New York Jets. Brown was seen running off...
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a spectacular end on Sunday when he stormed off the field during the third quarter of the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the Jets. Videos from the stands showed an upset Brown having a conversation with Mike Evans,...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
After leaving during the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown asked state troopers for a ride to the airport but was told “no,” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Laine also reported that Brown was not flying back with the team. Later,...
Getting blown out in conference championship games?. Screaming into the void because of a questionable call by a referee or offensive coordinator?. These are the moments that torment Vikings fans with their unpredictable predictability. Gary Anderson's missed field goal, the 12th man in the huddle and Blair Walsh's shivering shank...
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
Sunday afternoon is a big one for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, 11-4 on the season, are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas has its eyes on a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is looking to get...
It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform in the middle of Sunday’s game and left the field, and apparently the star wide receiver could not get away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fast enough. Brown tossed his equipment into the stands at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of his...
Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
