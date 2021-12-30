ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

 3 days ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs...

Field Gulls

‘I could barely move’ - Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett describes difficult COVID-19 battle

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed the team’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams after testing positive for COVID-19, marking his first gameday absence since his leg fracture ended his 2016 season just two weeks before the playoffs. Lockett is one of literally hundreds of players who have contracted the virus just within the past month or so, as the Omicron variant rips through the world at rapid pace.
NFL
Napa Valley Register

Tyler Lockett Details Struggles with COVID-19

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc once again in the NFL, the majority of vaccinated players who have contracted the virus haven't had many symptoms or any at all. But that wasn't the case for Tyler Lockett, who serves as a cautionary reminder the pandemic remains a major concern.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: New Year, New Record Tyler Lockett Sets Single-Season Career High

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett set a single-season career high with 1,076 receiving yards. Lockett scored a 1-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from Russell Wilson. In the 4th quarter, Lockett has 3 receptions for 24 yards and 1 touchdown. Along with his new career high, Lockett has had...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
The Spun

1 Team Named Most Likely Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
NFL

Comments / 0

