Public Safety

Man City's João Cancelo assaulted, injured by 'four cowards'

 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player João Cancelo was left with cuts...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
Tribal Football

Man City name Cancelo in squad for Arsenal after violent burglary

Joao Cancelo will be part of Manchester City's squad to face Arsenal on Saturday, with the full-back determined to play despite being injured in a robbery two days before. The 27-year-old suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home. City's...
João Cancelo
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester City#Man City#Cowards#Ap#Instagram Stories
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
Instagram
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City result: Rodri’s late winner lands crucial blow in title race as Gunners implode

What could have been the start of something new turned into the same-old story: Manchester City beating Arsenal to fortify their title crusade. Rodri’s strike at the death saw to that, leaving the north Londoners crestfallen on the canvas come the final whistle.Mikel Arteta, at home recovering from Covid while his assistant Albert Stuivenberg worked the touchline, will have needed a room with lots of space for pacing. He might have required a new house altogether in the six minutes leading into the hour mark, undoubtedly smashing up things as Arsenal set a fine opening 50 up in smoke. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down Man City move and ‘100 percent’ wanted to stay at Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester City last year and that he “100 percent” wanted to stay at Inter Milan before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In the second part of his interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded earlier this month, Lukaku said he only joined Chelsea after Inter denied him a new contract at the club following their Serie A title win last season. The publication of the remainder of the interview is set to cause further unrest in the Chelsea camp, after Thomas Tuchel criticised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Albert Stuivenberg rues VAR inconsistency as 10-man Arsenal lose in injury time to Man City

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg called out the inconsistency of VAR as Manchester City scored in injury time to extend their Premier League winning streak to 11 matches.City had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE

