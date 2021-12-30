ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills have their swagger back in preparing to host Falcons

perutribune.com
 3 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Don’t look now, but receiver Stefon...

www.perutribune.com

#Falcons#Swagger#American Football#Ap#The Buffalo Bills
FanSided

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 17 final score prediction

In Week 17, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to do their part in clinching a playoff spot by defeating the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have exceeded expectations in their first season under Arthur Smith, sitting at 7-8 entering Week 17. They are currently the nine seed of the NFC, just one game back from the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being just a game back, Atlanta has just a two percent chance to make the playoffs according to the New York Times.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Matt Ryan cost Falcons dearly with stupid taunting mistake

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the victim of bad luck and then a bad decision during Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Ryan was trying to engineer a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Bills with the Falcons down 29-15. On 2nd and goal at the 7-yard line, Ryan kept the ball and made a run at the end zone. He appeared to make it, prompting the referees to signal touchdown, and Ryan responded by blatantly taunting Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Have To Root For Another NFL Team Today To Clinch a Playoff Spot

The Buffalo Bills only have two games left in the 2021 regular season schedule, and the both will be played in the year 2022 at Highmark Stadium. The first will be against the Atlanta Falcons today in Orchard Park. It will be the first time the Falcons have played in Orchard Park since September of 2005, since the previous Bills home game against the Falcons took place in Toronto in 2013.
newyorkupstate.com

Josh Allen, Bills offense have no shortage of weapons vs. Falcons (Things to watch)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) are riding a two-game win streak into Highmark Stadium for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8). In what has been a wild season, Buffalo seems to be hitting their stride at the right time. A victory on Sunday would give Buffalo their third straight season of 10-wins or more. If the Bills are victorious, Sean McDermott will join Marv Levy as the only head coaches to accomplish this feat. In addition to reaching 10-wins, Buffalo also has a shot at clinching a playoff spot on Sunday.
