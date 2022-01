The Rockies have been around for almost 30 years and in that time they have retired just two numbers, have one player enshrined in Cooperstown (with another on the way), and that’s about it. After seeing the news that Ichiro Suzuki was going to be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022, I couldn’t help but keep thinking that it’s time the Rockies start their own team Hall of Fame. Over the years we have seen numerous players and individuals wear purple and done amazing things for the franchise and it’s time for the club to honor these folks. So, let’s try and build the framework for the Rockies Hall of Fame.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO