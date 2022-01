A dead arm kept Max Scherzer from pitching in Game 6 of the NLDS, which the ace believes was due to pitching fewer innings in the lead-up to the postseason. However, as the ace right-hander told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Scherzer doesn’t hold the Dodgers at fault for the situation, nor was the postseason a factor in his decision to sign with the Mets rather than return to Chavez Ravine.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO