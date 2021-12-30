Common Hamster Names – 100 Name Ideas For Your Hamster

Guinea pigs are social animals and they love companionship. That’s why naming your guinea pig with a partner is such a great idea. Not only will your guinea pig have someone to hang out with, but you’ll also have an easier time telling them apart. So, if you’re...
Once you’ve made sure you’re ready for pet ownership, the first step when buying a hamster is to find a good spot in the house for her. The second step is to purchase all the absolute necessities, such as a cage, food, bedding, and dishes. But then the fun part begins. You need an idea of what your cage will look like once it’s set up, and you need to know what kind of hamster you’re getting and how many. Once you have an idea for the cage, though, you can decorate to your heart’s content – and then redecorate as soon as you and your furry friend have grown tired of a design. When planning (or updating) your hamster’s housing, think about these cool hamster cage accessories to add to the decor.
Before bringing home a Hamster, make sure you have considered the full impact of your decision. Below is a brief overview of the type of needs a Hamster might require and what you will need to consider for the life time care of a Hamster…. — from AdoptAPet.com. The contest...
Are you looking for a magical name for your hamster? Maybe something inspired by the Harry Potter series?. Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Harry Potter inspired hamster names here. From Hermione to Hagrid, we’ve got you covered. So read on to find...
In Maine, it is inevitable that wild animals and household pets occasionally cross paths. Often it occurs under the cover of darkness, or far enough into the woods that we don’t see those interactions. That’s why Carolyn Meadow of Saco enjoys seeing the photos of all the creatures that...
Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
Some cats absolutely love the outdoors, even in winter. We'll never know until we let them test that snow out for themselves, like the cats in this video.
The post Daily Dose Of Cute: Watch Cats Walking In The Snow For The First Time [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime.
A meow that’s an undercover bark? Not really, but some felines have what are considered to be stereotypical canine tendencies, like the love of water, people, interactive play and more. The idea of a cat that acts like a dog sparked our cat curiosity, so we compiled a list of cat breeds that are “breaking the rules” when it comes to their role in the cat universe. As cat people, though, we know that cats are too often stereotyped as aloof, unfriendly and with a host of other less than purrfect traits. It’s simply not true.
January 4th is National Trivia Day! We're excited to share cat facts and obscure feline trivia with our fellow cat lovers at CatTime!
The post 5 Amazing — And Often Bizarre — Cat Facts For National Trivia Day appeared first on CatTime.
The heaviest drinkers in the animal kingdom are punier than you might expect. Elephants, for example, are massive, but they are relative lightweights—they lack a gene for alcohol metabolism. Humans actually rank pretty highly, thanks to our ancestors’ propensity for picking fermented fruit off the ground. But to find the real champs, you have to think smaller.
When you decide to become the proud owner of a new hamster, you’ll have to get a few things ready prior to your new pet’s arrival. In order to prep his setup, you’ll need a cage, accessories, dishes, and bedding. Before you choose your cage though, you’ll want to find the right spot in your house where the little guy will live. That will help you determine which cage to get and how to configure it. Once you have that decided, you can go cage shopping to get one that fits perfectly in your selected location. There are lots of types to choose from: glass, wire, wood, plastic, or a combination of all those. Check out the best hamster cages for every space and style.
Even though they love us, lots of pets will try to escape if given the chance. It’s not a very well thought through plan though: They have no idea how good they have it in a temperature-controlled, safe, and cozy environment with unlimited access to good food. Yet somehow, they always seem to make a break for it when the opportunity presents itself. Nearly all animals realize pretty quickly that they wish they were back in their homes, as they can run into trouble along the way. It’s best, therefore, to prevent them from ever getting out in the first place. With that in mind, you might be wondering, why is my hamster trying to escape? Learning the reasons can help you prevent it from happening.
Before adding any pet to the family, you’ll want to be sure you’re well prepared to take care of them. And while the majority of people have some knowledge of how to care for cats and dogs, small animal care guidelines aren’t as well known. Take hamsters, for example. Are you considering buying a hamster but want to be sure you can afford its lifestyle and diet?
Bringing home a new kitten means you’re getting a new furry family member. Just like other members of your family, that kitten needs a name all his own. But naming a kitten can be a challenge, especially when you’re still getting to know the kitten’s personality. That’s where turning to some popular name options can help. If your kitten is grey, a name that honors or has fun with his color is a great way to go. We’ve pulled together a list of grey kitten names that just might help you land on the perfect option. Whether you’re looking for a name for a female or a male grey kitten, these suggestions can help you to get started.
Our Pet of the Week is Gizmo, a long hair chihuahua who is about six to eight years old. He'd been living in a nice home with another dog, when his owner passed away. Now he's hoping to find new humans (and preferably a new dog) to love him. Gizmo...
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
Season 16 of Sister Wives is coming to a close, and viewers are wondering about the 2013 incident with Truely Brown after it was brought up in Sunday’s (Jan 2nd, 2022) episode. Sister Wives is a show on TLC which revolves around Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle...
It seems like we’re always hearing about hero dogs who save someone’s life, but it’s rare to hear about a cat saving a life. Cats get a bad rap, but Masha, a cat who saved a freezing baby is changing that narrative. Masha came across a freezing...
SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
Comments / 0