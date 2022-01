I grew up watching lots of football shows on ESPN, but my favorite had to have been Numbers Never Lie, with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill. I’d come home from school, hop on the couch, and just soak up the statistics for a half hour. In hindsight, that was a really good indicator of the fact that I would one day work in big data. As I learn more and more about data, however, one thing becomes ever clearer: numbers can, and do, lie.

