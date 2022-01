The Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich has remained a strong presence in the North Shore community for more than sixty years. The Club is open to youth of all ages from minis (children 3 years old and toilet trained to 5 years old, not yet in kindergarten) through the twelfth grade. Members do not have to participate in the After-School program to join many of the Clubs activities. 2022 kicks off a new year of membership at the Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich. A full new year to participate in an array of activities and programs to entice a youth’s imagination.

