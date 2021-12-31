Prison Conditions Likely to 'Improve' for Ghislaine Maxwell After Sentencing, Experts Say
Maxwell will be given "more freedom, liberty and room" to roam while serving her sentence, federal prison expert Justin Paperny
She will be killed while roaming because she knows powerful politician's and powerful people that visited the island of perversion, I'm surprised she's not dead yet.
She shouldnt be allowed in general population period anyone who hurts children should not be aloud they should all get solitary confinement period wtf would the legal system make this ladys life easier???
Prison isn't a vacation! She doesn't deserve special treatment. Federal prison is a Walk In The Park anyway. After what she's done she deserves Hard time. These High Rollers think they are untouchable.
