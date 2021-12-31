ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC reports record COVID-19 cases, raising hospital concerns

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina reported a record one-day number of additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a jump that has health officials concerned about hospital capacity and the unvaccinated as the omicron variant spreads.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said 18,571 additional positive tests were reported, smashing the previous record of 11,581 set in January.

The number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients also has more than doubled since early December, reaching over 2,250 on Wednesday, according to DHHS data. That number should grow in coming days, the department said, following the spike in positive tests.

While it appears the omicron variant causes less severe illness for the vaccinated, the unvaccinated and those with underlying health conditions remain at the highest risk to be admitted to the hospital, the department said.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” Kody Kinsley, the department’s chief deputy secretary, said in a news release. He will become DHHS secretary later this week, succeeding Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Testing also has soared in the state, as more than 71,000 tests were completed on Wednesday, according to the DHHS data. The percentage of positive tests reached 22% one day this week.

The additional cases and worries about being exposed to people with the coronavirus has led to traffic tie-ups around a testing center in Raleigh and strained emergency medical resources in Charlotte.

Some people are going to Mecklenburg County emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests when they don’t have any symptoms, Novant Health chief clinical officer Dr. Sid Fletcher told reporters Thursday.

“If you can’t get tested, if you have symptoms — stay home,” Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris told The Charlotte Observer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WVa officials warn of message scam over COVID vaccine status

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status. The Department of Health and Human Resources said it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

Mercy Hospital opening new emergency room

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mercy Hospital is ready to open its new emergency room. The Portland hospital’s emergency room at its Fore River campus will open for business on Tuesday. On the same day, the hospital’s old emergency room on State Street closes. It’s the final clinical...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Minor earthquakes continue near South Carolina capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minor earthquakes are continuing to rumble in an area near South Carolina’s capital city that has tallied eight over the last week. A 2.5-magnitude quake was registered before 6 a.m. Monday near Elgin, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Columbia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 6 kilometers, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy