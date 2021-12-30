Commit to No Drinking And Driving This Holiday Weekend

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.

CODY, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO