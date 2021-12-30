ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commit to No Drinking And Driving This Holiday Weekend

 5 days ago

Local law enforcement will be working extra shifts over the holiday focused on DUI enforcement and the easiest way to avoid any run-ins with them is to simply commit to zero drinking and driving. A UHP press release...

Crookston Daily Times

Ask a Trooper: Don't drink and drive

Eggnog. Mulled wine. Seasonal ​beers and festive cocktails. The holidays can pose tough choices. But there's one choice that's not only easy to make; it will save lives. That's the choice not to drive if you've been drinking. For people who make the wrong choice, though, there are extra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Don't drink & drive: 'When celebrating this holiday season, please celebrate responsibly'

Ahead of the holiday, agencies across the Golden State have come together to address the risks of impaired driving. “We are excited to introduce this new campaign to remind Californians that driving impaired – whether by alcohol, cannabis, prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications – is dangerous but preventable through simple actions,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney.
POLITICS
Utah State
Law Enforcement Increasing Patrols To Watch For DUI

New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate but law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to watch for DUI. Utahns are seeing an increase in statewide DUI enforcement which started December 15, 2021 and continues until January 1, 2022. During this time, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve. This enforcement focuses on the dangers and moral and legal consequences of choosing to drive impaired this holiday season.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC Big 2 News

The dangers of drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – New Year’s Eve is almost here. It’s a fun time for celebrations. Choosing to drink and drive can bring major consequences. A choice that can cost your life or someone else’s. As New Year’s Eve celebrations get closer, more drivers are expected to be on the road. Local police said every […]
MIDLAND, TX
lakeexpo.com

Highway Patrol Warns Of Dangerous Driving Conditions This Weekend

Missourians expect the weather to change and it appears they won’t be disappointed this week. As New Year’s approaches, the forecast shows colder temperatures, rain, and wet snow showers on the horizon. Weather affects traffic patterns and can make driving hazardous. Lower overnight temperatures may cause wet roadways to freeze and become slick.
TRAFFIC
bobgermanylaw.com

The Dangers of Drinking and Driving in Mississippi

Drinking alcohol is something that the vast majority of the adult population does. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism indicates that more than 85% of all adults aged 18 and over admit that at some point in their life they drank an alcoholic beverage. While some people are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
KSBW.com

Update: Missing Santa Cruz woman found by search and rescue team

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: Bethany was located by the sheriff's office search and rescue team. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman last seen in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, Bethany Rodgers, 34, was last seen...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

