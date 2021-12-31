ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Cotton Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over 57.5 points nine of 12 times.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 81.7 points per game, 24.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.
  • The 57.5 total in this game is 2.8 points above the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Alabama is 7-5-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide put up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats give up per contest (16.1).
  • Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.1 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats allow per contest (304.9).
  • Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team picks up over 304.9 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
  • The Bearcats rack up 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (305.1).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
  • The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats

