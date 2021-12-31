Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Peach Bowl college football matchup on December 30, 2021.

The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 55 points nine of 12 times.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 19.9 points above Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games this season have an average total of 55.0, the same value as Thursday's over/under.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-1-1 ATS in those games.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Spartans average 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers give up (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans rack up 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (349.2).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 349.2 yards.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

This season the Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up (455.8).

When Pittsburgh picks up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats