Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Fiesta Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Fiesta Bowl will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.9 points per game, 20.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.4 points above the 35.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Irish score 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per outing (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame totals over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This year, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year the Cowboys rack up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys rack up 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (339.1).

When Oklahoma State churns out more than 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

