Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami Hurricanes vs. Washington State Cougars Sun Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cody Brown (24) with the football during the second half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes will play the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Miami Stats and Trends

  • Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Hurricanes score 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.3).
  • When Miami puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (378.9).
  • In games that Miami amasses over 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Washington State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Cougars put up per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes give up (28.4).
  • When Washington State puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (389.6).
  • When Washington State churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).
Season Stats

