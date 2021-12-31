Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Orange Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 19.9 points more than the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 13 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Georgia has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per outing (316.2).

When Georgia amasses over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 11-2-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This year the Wolverines put up 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up more than 254.8 yards.

This season the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats