Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Outback Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

The Outback Bowl will see the Arkansas Razorbacks battle the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

In 33.3% of Penn State's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 6.8 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-3-1 ATS in those games.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Razorbacks rack up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions allow per matchup.

When Arkansas picks up over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions average just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team records more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When Penn State totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (14).

