Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Gator Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Damone Clark (18) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) as time expires in the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons give up.

When Texas A&M scores more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (424.2).

When Texas A&M amasses more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Wake Forest's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies allow per outing (327.5).

In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats