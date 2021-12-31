ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN9vl_0dZWUKJl00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Gator Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Damone Clark (18) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) as time expires in the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons give up.
  • When Texas A&M scores more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (424.2).
  • When Texas A&M amasses more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • Wake Forest's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies allow per outing (327.5).
  • In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats

