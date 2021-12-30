Wilsonville's Lindsey Antonson named Class 5A girls soccer Player of the Year

See the best of the best in 2021 girls soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.

They never stopped running.

They never stopped scoring and they never stopped winning.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school girls soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Elle Frazier, Grant

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Kirwan, Beaverton

First team — Karoline Shipton, Lake Oswego, senior; GK Abby Pressnell, Lakeridge, senior.

Second team — Harley Daniel, Oregon City, senior.

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville

Coach of the Year: Kiana Rickman, Pendleton

First team — Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville, senior; Karina Borgen, Wilsonville, senior;

Kate Collins, La Salle Prep, senior; Natalie Pfleger, La Salle Prep, senior; Emelia Warta, La Salle Prep, junior; GK Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team — Liliana Martinez, Putnam, sophomore; Katelyn McDougal, Wilsonville, senior; Dalton Mermis, Wilsonville, senior; Kenley Whittaker, Wilsonville, sophomore; GK Hailey Patlan, Putnam, sophomore.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Myranda Marquez, Woodburn

Coach of the Year: Andrea Whiteman, Woodburn

First team — Delaney McNett, Gladstone, junior.

