The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Crossroads of America on Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts and to keep their playoff chances alive for one more week. The Raiders (8-7) are in full-on survival mode with two games left in their whirlwind season. A loss essentially eliminates them from playoff contention, but winning out against the Colts and Chargers assures them a spot in the postseason. Las Vegas has won its last two contests against backup quarterbacks to revive their playoff hopes and may face another for a third straight week should Carson Wentz not be available on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO