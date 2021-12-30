ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Plasma Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

By Interactive Medical Cases
Cover picture for the articleThe newly emerged B.1.1.159 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)1 has a large number of changes — 32 — in its spike protein relative to that of the original virus (Wuhan-hu-1), particularly in the receptor-binding domain and the N-terminal domain, the primary targets of neutralizing antibodies. Previously,...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Understanding the entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells

The biology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, remains partially elusive. Understanding viral mechanisms is a key factor in developing effective treatment strategies against the outbreak. Now, Keesiang Lim and Richard Wong from Kanazawa University and colleagues have shown how the virus is equipped to enter human cells in real-time.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Coating Surfaces With Copper has the Potential To Kill SARS-CoV-2 Faster

Researchers have discovered that using a thin-film coating of copper or copper compounds on surfaces could enhance copper’s ability to inactivate or destroy the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19. In a study that began soon after the pandemic hit in March 2020, University of Waterloo engineering graduate students investigated...
CHEMISTRY
mlo-online.com

Qorvo Biotechnologies OmniaTM SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Detects Delta and Other Circulating COVID-19 Variants

Genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been emerging and circulating globally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These viral mutations are monitored in the United States through genomic sequencing surveillance. As variants are detected in the general population, the diagnostic community attempts to ascertain the capability of commercial testing devices to detect the variants in patient specimens. Qorvo has undertaken external studies in partnership with the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Variant Taskforce, and internal studies using recombinant antigen for the major variants of national interest to assess the capability of the Qorvo Biotechnologies Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test (Omnia Antigen Test) in variant detection. Both datasets support the ability to detect all variants tested, and importantly, the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Activity of convalescent and vaccine serum against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron

Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Johnstone Tcheou. Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Gagandeep Singh. Department of Microbiology, Icahn...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 variant outbreaks reveals their probability of extinction

When a virus spreads, it may mutate into, e.g., vaccine resistant or fast spreading lineages, as was the case for the Danish Cluster-5 mink variant (belonging to the B.1.1.298 lineage), the British B.1.1.7 lineage, and the South African B.1.351 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A way to handle such spreads is through a containment strategy, where the population in the affected area is isolated until the spread has been stopped. Under such circumstances, it is important to monitor whether the mutated virus is extinct via massive testing for the virus sub-type. If successful, the strategy will lead to lower and lower numbers of the sub-type, and it will eventually die out. An important question is, for how long time one should wait to be sure the sub-type is extinct? We use a hidden Markov model for infection spread and an approximation of a two stage sampling scheme to infer the probability of extinction. The potential of the method is illustrated via a simulation study. Finally, the model is used to assess the Danish containment strategy when SARS-CoV-2 spread from mink to man during the summer of 2020, including the Cluster-5 sub-type. In order to avoid further spread and mink being a large animal virus reservoir, this situation led to the isolation of seven municipalities in the Northern part of the country, the culling of the entire Danish 17 million large mink population, and a bill to interim ban Danish mink production until the end of 2021.
SCIENCE
osu.edu

SARS-CoV-2 goes ‘underground’ to spread from cell to cell

The virus that causes COVID-19 has adopted some stealth moves to stay alive and kicking, and one secret to its success is hiding from the immune system by spreading through cell-to-cell transmission, a new study has found. Cell culture experiments showed that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, limits the release of...
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Fusion Protein Inhibits SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a new protein therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2. Unlike previously developed antibody therapies and vaccines, the virus is very unlikely to be able to circumvent this latest technology through mutation, as it is based on the viral target site in the body, the ACE2 receptor. The technology consists of the ACE2 protein, which the researchers have fused with a fragment of a human antibody to ensure that it remains stable for longer in the body. Once administered, viral particles will bind to the fusion protein within the body, preventing them from binding to a cell and deactivating them.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome by Sars-CoV-2 Envelope protein

Despite the initial success of some drugs and vaccines targeting COVID-19, understanding the mechanism underlying SARS-CoV-2 disease pathogenesis remains crucial for the development of further approaches to treatment. Some patients with severe Covid-19 experience a cytokine storm and display evidence of inflammasome activation leading to increased levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18; however, other reports have suggested reduced inflammatory responses to Sars-Cov-2. In this study we have examined the effects of the Sars-Cov-2 envelope (E) protein, a virulence factor in coronaviruses, on inflammasome activation and pulmonary inflammation. In cultured macrophages the E protein suppressed inflammasome priming and NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Similarly, in mice transfected with E protein and treated with poly(I:C) to simulate the effects of viral RNA, the E protein, in an NLRP3-dependent fashion, reduced expression of pro-IL-1Î², levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18 in broncho-alveolar lavage fluid, and macrophage infiltration in the lung. To simulate the effects of more advanced infection, macrophages were treated with both LPS and poly(I:C). In this setting the E protein increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation in both murine and human macrophages. Thus, the Sars-Cov-2 E protein may initially suppress the host NLRP3 inflammasome response to viral RNA while potentially increasing NLRP3 inflammasome responses in the later stages of infection. Targeting the Sars-Cov-2 E protein especially in the early stages of infection may represent a novel approach to Covid-19 therapy.
SCIENCE
nejm.org

Audio Interview: Covid-19 Vaccination and the Omicron Variant

The continuing spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. What physicians need to know about transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19 is the subject of ongoing updates from infectious disease experts at the Journal. In this audio interview conducted on December 28, 2021, the editors discuss...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19-vaccinated kidney transplant recipients are especially vulnerable to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Kidney transplant recipients tend to mount impaired antibody responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants after standard two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, according to new research published in CJASN. This is true even for transplant recipients with detectable antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in commercially available assays. Because kidney transplant recipients are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Symptom Presentation Varies by SARS-CoV-2 Variant

HealthDay News — Symptom order for COVID-19 may differ based on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in PLOS Computational Biology. Joseph R. Larsen, from University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues developed a mathematical model predicting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccinations Less Effective in Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Researchers recently presented data indicating that the effectiveness of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 may be reduced in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). The study included 3,661 patients treated for MM at the national Veterans Affairs (VA) system in each of the prior 3 years;...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nowcasting the spread of SARS-CoV-2

A statistical framework that integrates data from a fine-scale targeted testing scheme and regular randomized surveillance surveys provides unbiased and fine-grained estimates of key SARS-CoV-2 epidemiological parameters that are critical for real-time policy decision-making. Nowcasting is an attempt to understand the current spatiotemporal state of an epidemic by including epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH

