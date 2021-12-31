ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicely Tyson

Remembering those we lost in 2021

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Nightly News pays tribute to the artists, athletes, changemakers and...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wuft.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

2021 was filled with tremendous loss, from staggering COVID deaths to those of leading writers such as Joan Didion and bell hooks to a longtime abortion activist and politicians who shaped our world. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS; Karjean Levine/Getty Images; Kathy Willens/AP; Jennifer Law/AFP via Getty Images;...
HEALTH
CBS News

Hail and farewell: Those we lost in 2021

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched us in unforgettable ways, and left us with wisdom, love, and the satisfaction of lives well-lived. Lee Cowan reports.
LEE COWAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy