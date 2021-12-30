ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Catalyst Media loss expands on stuttering investee

Catalyst Media Group PLC - London-based investment firm - Posts a widened pretax loss of GBP1.6 million for the year ended June 30, compared to a...

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures suffers widened loss on bid defence costs

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Supply@ME Capital makes progress as it looks to calmer market backdrop

(Alliance News) - Shares in Supply@ME Capital PLC on Friday tumbled despite reporting a "transformational" period, though it stands to reap the benefits next year. Shares Supply@ME closed down 22% at 0.17 pence each in London on Friday. The inventory monetisation services provider expects to complete the first inventory monetisation...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Active Energy (AEG)

Active Energy Group Plc / EPIC: AEG / Sector: Alternative Energy. ("Active Energy" or the "Company") Active Energy, the London AIM-quoted renewable energy business focused on the production of next generation energy pellets, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 5,665,209,745 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Paige
Life Style Extra

Activities Summary 2021, Q4 Update & AGM Results

("Tally" or the "Company") Activities Summary 2021, Q4 Update and AGM Results. Tally Ltd, the money innovator that developed the Tally full-reserve non-fiat banking platform and physical-gold digital money, tally®, is pleased to update shareholders about the Company's activities and objectives. tally® is an asset-based money (not government issued...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED December 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Cleantech Building Materials: LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials: LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES. CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN. LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES. Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan...
CONSTRUCTION
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Mosman Oil revenue falls but loss narrows on lower costs

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based exploration, development and production company - Reports that pretax loss in the year to June 30 narrowed to AUD1.4 million, about USD1.0 million, from AUD4.8 million the year before. This is due to impairment charges of AUD4.1 million in the past year that did not occur in financial 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Loss widens at Inspirit Energy but new products in pipeline

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC - developer of combined heat and power boilers - Posts a widened pretax loss of GBP277,000 for the year ended June 30 compared to GBP240,000 the year before. Inspirit is not yet generating revenue. The loss was driven by rising administrative costs. Looking ahead, Inspirit says it is currently in the process of "refocusing its expertise in the application of the Stirling engine technology in different sectors", including in marine and waste heat recovery. The development of a gas or hydrogen powered micro-combined heat and power boiler was also singled out as a focus for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: PCF's revenue rises but swings to loss on operating expenses

PCF Group PLC - Parent of PCF Bank Ltd, serving individuals and small businesses - Says annual interest income for the year ended September 30 amounted to GBP42.2 million, up 22% from GBP34.5 million the year before. Attributes this to loan growth, particularly in Consumer and Bridging finance divisions. Reports swing to pretax loss of GBP4.8 million from a profit of GBP8.0 million the year prior. Explains this with operating expenses that more than doubled to GBP31.6 million from GBP15.3 million due to credit impairment charges. Plans to manage lending volumes carefully and maintain credit quality going forward. Seeks to reestablish guidance once the activity to counteract the pandemic's impact is fully complete. Expects to continue to incur high costs while it addresses it executes its remediation plan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tungsten West's interim loss widens on higher costs

Tungsten West PLC - Owner and operator of Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Plymouth - Records revenue of GBP200,887 in the six months to September 30, more than multiplied from annual revenue of GBP40,170 a year ago. Attributes this to strong demand and high tin prices. Reports a widened...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

888 Holdings Share News

888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears. 888 expects to complete William Hill deal in second quarter of 2022. 888 sells bingo business for USD50 million to Broadway Gaming. (Sharecast News) - Online gambling group 888 Holdings on Wednesday said it had sold its bingo businesses to...
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

The Venturesome Catalyst

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Pranav Pai started 3one4 Capital at a time when the Indian Venture Capital Industry was looking outwards, particularly the United States as a possible investment opportunity and were investing in mainly wallet companies or e-commerce or food delivery companies. Pranav thought this theme was becoming too predictable and too mainstream. Launching his first fund, he was bullish about pre-empting the trend and investing in companies which would be of extremely high value and a clear product market fit. According to Pranav, a lot of 3one4’s best companies came from the mindset of pre-empting the mainstream. Not only that, 3one4 also flipped the entire composition of round formation by diving into market research to learn about trends, model challenges and the opportunities in the country. Pranav took this step thinking of the future and made investments that provided a competitive edge to the firm and the companies. According to Pranav, the firm works in select market categories and in the intersection of adjacencies that are large, growing, and ready for unique products and services. The themes pursued are SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct-to-Consumer products and services, Digital Media, FinTech, and Deep Technology, with a focus on areas such as machine-driven actionable intelligence services for the enterprise, ambient intelligence technologies, EdTech, logistics and distribution, consumer products and services, and health.” 3one4 Capital has specialized in utilizing its deep access to strategic corporations and investors as well as its grounds-up proprietary sourcing engine to discover the next set of generational companies from the early stage.” The firm works with the founding teams on a deep involvement strategy and subject-matter experts as well as strategizes for productmarket fit."
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Daqo announces $5.2bn investment to expand capacity

Xinjiang-based polysilicon manufacturer Daqo has announced a RMB33.3 billion (US$5.2 billion) investment plan to expand production capacity in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia. The investment, announced yesterday, includes the deployment of a further 200,000 metric tons of annual production capacity for polysilicon, with RMB2.43 billion (US$381 million) allocated for that purpose. Some RMB9 billion (US$1.41 billion) will be devoted to expanding silicon metal and silicone production capacity. Construction of the first, 100,000-ton phase of the project is expected to start in the first quarter of next year with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

BGHL (EUR): Estimated NAV(s)

BGHL (EUR): Estimated NAV(s) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/12/2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV € 29.2048 £ 25.3094.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

