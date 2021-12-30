ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thursday Injury Report: A New Issue for A.J. Brown

By David Boclair
 3 days ago
Updated: Dec 30, 2021 Original: Dec 30, 2021

NASHVILLE – Well, this is a new one.

No, not the fact that A.J. Brown did not practice Thursday because of an injury. That has been a common occurrence over the last two years.

Brown, however, was listed on Thursday’s official injury report with a calf injury. At other times this season he has been held out of workouts due to issues with a his knee, hamstring, an illness (food poisoning, specifically) and his chest, the last of which earned him a recent stay on injured reserve.

He was Tennessee’s only addition to the first injury report and one of two who did not practice. The other was offensive lineman Corey Levin, who sat out a second straight day because of an illness.

Brown returned from the chest injury last Thursday and caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was great to have A.J. back,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday. “…He is a heck of a playmaker. He makes plays all over the field. I definitely have a lot of confidence that if I throw it in his area, he has a chance to go get it and he is going to go make a play.

“Excited to have A.J. (Brown) back and look forward to building on what we did last week.”

That momentum was blunted somewhat Thursday and created the possibility that on Friday he could be ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Stay tuned.

The complete Titans-Dolphins injury report for Thursday:

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (calf) and OL Corey Levin (illness). Limited participation: OL Aaron Brewer (toe) and CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle). Full participation: OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), LT Taylor Lewan (back), ILB David Long (hamstring) and DL Larrell Murchison (knee).

MIAMI

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: none. Full participation: G/T Jesse Davis (knee), RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

Comments / 0

AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

