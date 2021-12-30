ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Energy Leader Honored for Talent Management

By K. Alston
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ Chief Deputy Jennifer Palestrant’s education programs train young professionals for the offshore wind workforce ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the Virginia Department of Energy Chief Deputy, Jennifer Palestrant, received a top award at the offshore wind industry’s Ventus Awards Gala hosted by the Business Network for Offshore Wind. Chief...

Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsAdvisory Board on Massage Therapy. Lisa Speller of Glen Allen, Vice President, Community Relations, CDG LLC. Board for Contractors. Gerald Burr, Jr. of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canterbury Enterprises. Rudolph Burwell of Arlington, President, Encompass Supply.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Aspiring public servants encouraged to apply for Virginia Management Fellows program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging people to apply for the 2022-2024 Virginia Management Fellows program cohort. Applications are due on Monday, Jan. 3, by 11:59 p.m. The Commonwealth developed the management-training program in partnership with Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International...
VIRGINIA STATE
Roanoke Times

Karmis: The importance of carbon management in energy policy

The recently approved federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill designates billions of dollars to pilot new energy technologies and promote carbon management as a key element of U.S. energy and climate policy. This includes:. $3.5 billion to support new regional direct-air capture hubs. $8 billion to support new regional clean hydrogen hubs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mortgage Relief Program launched

~ Program is a companion to the Virginia Rent Relief Program, widely recognized as best in the country ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic. Applications open on Monday, January 3. The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the highly successful Virginia Rent Relief Program which has received national recognition for its success. Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. The Commonwealth has implemented rent and mortgage relief programs through designated state and federal resources. Combined, these programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program. “Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.” The Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.” Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020 and must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here. Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Utility assistance is not an eligible expense under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program but is available under other state, local, or private sector programs. For other housing related resources visit www.211Virginia.org. To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit www.VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP). To apply for Rent Relief, click here.
RICHMOND, VA
Governor Northam Announces Grants to Replace Portsmouth’s Shipwright Bulkhead, and Renovate Norfolk’s Willoughby Boat Ramp and Newport News’ Jefferson Avenue Commercial Space

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced $1.5 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund awards for Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The three grants will rehabilitate a waterfront industrial property in Portsmouth, develop a testing site in Newport News for unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles, and create retail and office space in Newport News. The awards will help redevelop infrastructure and create long-term employment opportunities.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Central Virginia Waste Management Authority recycling rate topped 58% in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for recyclers out there, The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has reported a 58.1% regional recycling rate for 2020. For CVWMA, this means that an estimated 58.1% of the waste generated from the organization’s 13 member localities in 2020 was recycled and kept out of area landfills - a total of 600,426 was recycled.
RICHMOND, VA
Incident Management Team heading from Virginia to Kentucky

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another team of disaster responders is heading to Kentucky to help with the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that struck the state earlier this month. The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team (HRIMT) is based in Chesapeake and is deploying two members to the area:. A firefighter...
KENTUCKY STATE
City manager names chief equity officer for Danville, Virginia

City Manager Ken Larking announced tonight that he has named Amanda Paez as the City’s first chief equity officer — a position tasked with ensuring policy decisions and programs are evaluated through an equity lens. Paez takes on the role after having served for more than 13 years...
DANVILLE, VA
This Is the Most Obese State in America

