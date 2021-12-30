Apollo 13 Screenplay

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A massive sunshield aboard the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has been successfully unfurled in a crucial step for its operations, NASA says. The telescope's second, or starboard, sunshield mid-boom was extended late Friday as the observatory "passed another critical deployment milestone," the space agency announced.
Astonishing technological advancements in recent decades have allowed NASA to send an increasing number of spacecraft to far-off places, enabling earthlings to explore everything from planets and stars to entire galaxies and even black holes. Having the International Space Station orbiting our own planet also allows for science research in unique conditions, conducted by the first generation of humans to live and work in space.
What if there was a better way to get to space? In 1966, the United States Air Force and Lockheed introduced the Star Clipper concept. At the time, it was "an Earth-to-orbit spaceplane based on a large lifting body spacecraft and a wrap-around drop tank." Unfortunately, the Star Clipper design...
Linked to the close of the Mayan calendar, a variety of rumors spread regarding ways the world could end back in 2012. One popular contender was Nibiru, a supposed planet that some claimed would collide with Earth at the end of that year. But despite the buzz, there's no scientific evidence supporting the alleged planet's existence — and, of course, our planet survived 2012 without absorbing a massive impact.
On Christmas Eve in 1968, William Anders, aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft, turned his camera toward Earth and captured a photo that’s now legendary. It was a photo that showed humans a new perspective, with the moon in the foreground and Earth floating in distant space. Almost immediately, people began speaking of this iconic photo as an Earthrise. Ultimately, the photo image helped spur the environmental movement.
On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...
Tomorrow (January 4), the earth will reach its perihelion, which is just a fancy term for when this spinning rock of ours is the closest it will get to the sun over the course of the year. Here is everything you should know. On January 4, the earth will be...
Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
We sure are — all in the name of planetary defense. The DART mission is a technology test to see if an impactor could change the trajectory of an asteroid. Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory tells us more. Yes, NASA really is crashing a spacecraft...
A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
