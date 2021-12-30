ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Apollo 13 Screenplay

beverlypress.com
 4 days ago

The New James Webb Space Telescope, 30 years in the making, successfully launched this...

beverlypress.com

Digital Trends

See images of Mars captured by China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
ASTRONOMY
The Baltimore Sun

2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists want Pluto to be reinstated as a full planet

Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out these jaw-dropping space images from 2021

Astonishing technological advancements in recent decades have allowed NASA to send an increasing number of spacecraft to far-off places, enabling earthlings to explore everything from planets and stars to entire galaxies and even black holes. Having the International Space Station orbiting our own planet also allows for science research in unique conditions, conducted by the first generation of humans to live and work in space.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Nibiru: The Nonexistent Planet

Linked to the close of the Mayan calendar, a variety of rumors spread regarding ways the world could end back in 2012. One popular contender was Nibiru, a supposed planet that some claimed would collide with Earth at the end of that year. But despite the buzz, there's no scientific evidence supporting the alleged planet's existence — and, of course, our planet survived 2012 without absorbing a massive impact.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Apollo 8 Earthrise photo anniversary, December 24

On Christmas Eve in 1968, William Anders, aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft, turned his camera toward Earth and captured a photo that’s now legendary. It was a photo that showed humans a new perspective, with the moon in the foreground and Earth floating in distant space. Almost immediately, people began speaking of this iconic photo as an Earthrise. Ultimately, the photo image helped spur the environmental movement.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY

