Apollo 13 Screenplay

Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO