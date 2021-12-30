ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons vs. Bills: Week 17 game info, odds and series history

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
For the first time in a long time, the Falcons are playing a meaningful game in January as they head to Buffalo for a Week 17 matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills.

Both teams won in Week 16, although their opponents weren’t quite on the same level. Atlanta barely got by an undermanned Detroit team, while Buffalo easily downed the New England Patriots to grab ahold of the division.

Check out the game information, series history and odds for Week 17.

Game info: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Highmark Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 92.9 FM
  • Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Series History: Falcons have slight edge

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • Series record: Falcons hold 7-5 lead
  • Last meeting: 2017 (Bills won, 23-17 )
  • Points scored (ATL): 267
  • Points scored (BUF): 243

Odds: Bills favored by 13.5 points

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, the Falcons are 13.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 17. The over/under on the game has been set at 44.5. Atlanta hasn’t beat a good team all season, so it’s only right Buffalo is a favorite. 13.5 points feels just a bit high, though.

Injury report: Falcons missing starting corner

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Ribs DNP DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson RestDNP

Lee Smith RestDNP

Falcons uniforms: White on Black

Falcons news roundup: COVID updates, Pees on Josh Allen

Falcons DC Dean Pees said the best way to stop Bills QB Josh Allen is to “not let him off the bus.” Atlanta has struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks this season and Allen will be the most dangerous the team has seen all year.

Comments / 0

