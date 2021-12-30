Falcons vs. Bills: Week 17 game info, odds and series history

For the first time in a long time, the Falcons are playing a meaningful game in January as they head to Buffalo for a Week 17 matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills.

Both teams won in Week 16, although their opponents weren’t quite on the same level. Atlanta barely got by an undermanned Detroit team, while Buffalo easily downed the New England Patriots to grab ahold of the division.

Check out the game information, series history and odds for Week 17.

Game info: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (9-6)

When : Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV : FOX

FOX Radio : 92.9 FM

Series History: Falcons have slight edge

Series record : Falcons hold 7-5 lead

Falcons hold 7-5 lead Last meeting : 2017 (Bills won, 23-17 )

: 2017 (Bills won, 23-17 ) Points scored (ATL): 267

267 Points scored (BUF): 243

Odds: Bills favored by 13.5 points

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, the Falcons are 13.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 17. The over/under on the game has been set at 44.5. Atlanta hasn’t beat a good team all season, so it’s only right Buffalo is a favorite. 13.5 points feels just a bit high, though.

Injury report: Falcons missing starting corner

Falcons uniforms: White on Black

Falcons DC Dean Pees said the best way to stop Bills QB Josh Allen is to “not let him off the bus.” Atlanta has struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks this season and Allen will be the most dangerous the team has seen all year.