Dec. 30 Letters to the Editor

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

On Dec. 22, the Daily News ran an obituary for John Thomas Brewer (b. 1938), longtime faculty member in German at Washington State University. I was fortunate to know John through a reading group called the Nutcrackers. His passing caused me to reflect on that group. The Nutcrackers was...

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: How my views on abortion have changed

I have been teaching and writing about abortion for about 50 years, and my views, naturally, have evolved over the time. About 10 years ago, I found it more and more difficult to make a moral distinction between human and higher animal life. The result was that I have developed my own “pro-life” position.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Her View: Maybe this year, we skip the resolutions

A s the new year begins, would it be so radical to accept our imperfect and struggling selves, rather than setting goals to change? Some of us use Jan. 1 as a time to reset and refocus — to summon fresh motivation to get healthier or more productive. For some this strategy is working and need not be abandoned.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Are we ‘broken’ as a society? Give me a break

I sincerely hope all my readership had a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year. I’m willing to bet most of you went down to the local grocery, and found a store full of food for the meal you shared with friends and families. I’ll bet that you found that kitchen gadget at the home furnishings store, or some silly stocking stuffer at one of the novelty outlets in town.
State
Washington State
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Looking at the origin of names

It turns out a lot of kids around the world have been wondering about the answer to this very question — after all, you don’t hear the name “Dr. Universe” every day. Believe it or not, I wasn’t entirely sure about the origin of my name. But my friends at the Washington State University Libraries had the answer in their historical archives. Yes, the local library is a great place to visit when you have a big question.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Mark Lane: Dear editor ... 10 things to remember

The News-Journal is between opinion page editors at the moment. As a result, we are, for now, only running letters to the editor and editorials on Wednesdays and Sundays. That means, too, I’ve been called into service to help get letters onto the page on those days. Running readers’ letters is one of...
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dead of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
beardstownnewspapers.com

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, This will be my last letter on the critical race theory. Evidently, Mr. Hyde and I have opposite opinions on the subject and our short statements may be confusing. Therefore I invite anyone who is interested in lerning more to go to 1, editors@mac.us and 2, Amac.us/combat-critical-race-theory and search for pertinent articles in the August 2021 issue of AMAC magazine. Growing up in…
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Letters to the Editor

In response to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas published in the Maple Leaf on Dec. 16. (Sung to the tune of Frosty the Snowman) And a heart made out of coal. Was obnoxious as could be. And the people say, “That’s ENOUGH! OK?!”. And he’s lonely. Yes...
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Letters to the Editor (Dec. 23, 2021)

I write in response to S.H.’s letter from Dec. 16 titled “Freedom and Infectious Diseases”. I appreciate their invitation to share more information. We are in a time of much disinformation and confusion — some may say insanity — in our world. We are being asked to use our discerning abilities to decipher what is real. No easy task. We don’t get to truth, though, by shutting others down.
