In-Memory Database Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. was rooted in Chennai since 1971 and is India's one of the leading large-scale functioning international and domestic bullion trading enterprises. Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. has recently announced the launch of Mint My Gold, theMint My Gold is one of India's trusted digital platforms for gold investment. It is a dedicated platform that allows everyone to invest in gold for any amount. Customers from corporate to retail can buyGanesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. said, "We have observed that most of the people have difficulty in choosing the right path to start investing in gold. So, here we have come up with a secure and transparent platform to enlighten your golden future with digital investment.""We thrive to help everyone to carry forward the ancient practice of investing in gold, with the added benefit of modern security. We look forward everyone to invest in digital gold," said Vinay Agarwal, Managing Director, Mint My Gold.

