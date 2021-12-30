ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Restrictive Voting Laws

denverurbanspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be honest — these restrictions can easily be overcome. Restrictive voting laws have been in the news a lot the past few years. Groups are up in arms over the Republicans' attempt to stay in power by making the act of voting more difficult for the people that vote against...

denverurbanspectrum.com

The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Flushing Post

Gov. Hochul Signs Sen. Gianaris’ Voting Reform Bills Into Law

Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills into law last week that were sponsored by state Senator Michael Gianaris that aim to improve the voting system. One bill requires absentee ballots to be counted by election night, while the other requires the state to increase the number of early voting sites in each county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
983thecoast.com

Petition Seeks To Overrule Governor’s Veto On Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group “Secure MI Vote” is aiming to circumvent Michigan’s regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents’ ability to vote. Lawmakers passed changes to the state’s voter ID laws this year, but faced vetoes from the governor for requiring absentee ballot requests to include photo ID, and removing the option for voters to sign an affidavit attesting they are who they say they are.
POLITICS
INFORUM

Letter: Democracy not under siege from almost universal voting laws

One of The Forum’s most respected columnists says our democracy is under siege for failure to pass the Freedom to Vote Act in light of “… the dozens of voter suppression laws passed in red states that target people of color, low income people and students by making it harder for them to vote.”
FARGO, ND
bridgemi.com

Michigan GOP petitions to rewrite voting, pandemic and school laws in 2022

LANSING — Michigan Republicans want to tighten voting laws, limit pandemic regulations and create a voucher-like school scholarship program in 2022. And they could do it all without approval from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has already vetoed similar measures, and without a vote of the people in the next election.
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Democrats may change US Senate rules to pass voting rights bill

US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened on Monday to change the Senate's rules if Republicans continue to block voting rights legislation. Schumer, in a letter to fellow senators, compared laws passed by Republican-led legislatures in several states to the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. "Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president's Big Lie about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation," he said. "They want to unwind the progress of our Union, restrict access to the ballot, silence the voices of millions of voters, and undermine free and fair elections."
CONGRESS & COURTS
theridgewoodblog.net

Voting With Their Feet

Ridgewood NJ, Americans continue to vote with their feet, in an acceleration of pre-COVID trends way from California and the Northeast and to the South. on November 17, 2016 at 1:16 PM, updated November 17, 2016 at 3:25 PM. More than 200,000 residents left New Jersey last year, new Census...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
themissouritimes.com

Ashcroft defends sweeping Texas voting law, considers it a model for Missouri

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended a sweeping Texas election law in court recently, arguing it could be a model for Missouri as session gets underway. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last year legislation that tightened his state’s voting regulations, including by banning most drive-thru voting, prohibiting local election officials from distributing unsolicited mail-in ballot applications, and strengthening mail-in voting rules. Critics, including the state’s Democratic lawmakers, have said the new law is voter suppression.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cityandstateny.com

Adams probably can’t veto the new noncitizen voting law – but he might not defend it either

After years of publicly supporting the right of noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now saying he’s “concerned” about a specific part of the bill, which passed the City Council on Dec. 9, 2021. Adams has his hands tied – it seems that he took office too late to legally change the law or to veto it. But the bill will face other hurdles before Green Card holders actually cast a ballot, and Adams will have to choose whether or not to put his weight behind the cause.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Three WA Republican legislators used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's election conspiracy conference

This summer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell convened a three-day “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota, promising to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The three-day, livestreamed event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof and ended in embarrassing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFMZ-TV Online

The Democrats' Problem With Democracy

Democrats have challenged the legitimacy of every presidential election they’ve lost this millennium: They blamed a corrupt Supreme Court for their defeat in 2000, crooked voting machines in 2004 and Russian interference in 2016 – sparking a years-long collusion hoax to knee-cap Trump’s presidency. But now, as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

