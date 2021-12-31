ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Notre Dame Opponent Notebook: So Who Calls Plays For The Oklahoma State Defense

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dol69_0dZWKneI00

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has been vague about who’ll call the defensive plays for the Cowboys.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, regarded as the architect of a defense that finished in the top 5 in third-down conversion percentages, overall defense, and rushing defense, left for Ohio State.

On Monday, Gundy said he’ll make the final call on Thursday as to how that will work. He said it likely wouldn't just be one coach making the calls.

“I really like how our defense is practicing,” he said. “I'm leaning toward making some adjustments and moving coaches from where they were on the sideline to in the box. I'm leaning toward using two coaches instead of one, in just what I'm watching in practice.”

Gundy said that his plans are subject to change.

“I have a pretty good idea of what I want to do right now, but I would hate to say that because it might change,” he said. “I want to watch these practices really close and see how things are going with our coaches and our communication with the players, which is very important on game day. I'm comfortable with what's happened. Over the last three weeks, I've only watched defense. I haven't spent a lot of time watching offensive football right now, since coach [Jim] Knowles left. I'm going to watch the next couple of days, and then sit down with the defensive staff and meet with them and explain to them what I think is best for the game.”

Defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements represented OSU at Tuesday’s media session for the defense. That could be a clue as to one of the coaches that will call plays.

Clements said it doesn’t matter who calls the plays.

“Coach Gundy is going to have to address who's calling and how we're actually going to do that. But I can tell you, to this point, it's been a collective effort as far as the game planning. At the end of the day, whoever's mouth that the call comes out of is just a byproduct of the collective effort the staff has put in as far as getting ready for the game,” he said.

SIGN OF TIME TIMES

It’s all about how much value a player brings to the team.

That’s why safety Tanner McCalister and defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan will play for Oklahoma State on Saturday against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl even though both players have put their names in the transfer portal.

McCalister, a senior safety, has one interception and five pass breakups, and Jernigan, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, has two sacks and two tackles for losses. He has played in 13 games.

“They have practiced with us. Both those guys practiced great, and they will be playing with us in the bowl game,” Gundy said. “I mentioned to you guys maybe three weeks ago that we hadn't had really anybody in the portal. I said before it's all said and done, you are going to have three or four players in the portal. Sometimes you are going to have players that want to go somewhere and be a full-time starter and play the majority of the time. Defensively, we rotate a lot of guys. JJ and McAlister, might leave or they might not. I think it's kind of a sign of the times. They put themselves out there to see what's out there and if there's something they think is better, they might take it.”

OSU WILL HAVE A MICHAEL MAYER PLAN

Clements said that Oklahoma State will know where Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is at all times.

“He's been a major focus. I mean, our players had better know where Number 87 [Michael Mayer] is on the field,” Clements said. “Notre Dame is going to do a good job of moving him around and getting him involved. I mean, he's had 100-plus targets on the season. We know, when they need to make a play, the quarterback is probably going to be looking in that direction and we need to be looking towards him.

