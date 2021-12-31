Mild end to 2021 along with some clouds, comfortable temps for ball drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week. Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80. There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO