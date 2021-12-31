ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild end to 2021 along with some clouds, comfortable temps for ball drop

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good deal of clouds will stick around for the final day...

WYTV.com

Temps dropping over night as we have a chilly start to the work week

Partly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers Monday. Cold with a high in the upper-20s. Partly cloudy and lower-20s Monday night. Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer. High around 40°. Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy and high in the low to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures For Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week. Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80. There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant...
PITTSBURGH, PA

