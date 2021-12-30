ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Infor, HighJump, JDA, BluJay Solutions

 3 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

atlantanews.net

Social Networks Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Monday, Zoho, Hivebrite

The research reports on "Social Networks Software Market" report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Social Networks Software Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Financial Auditing Professional Services Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Grant Thornton, Mazars, Moore Stephens

The Financial Auditing Professional Services research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Financial Auditing Professional Services research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Horse Racing Software Market Analysis by Size, Share, Industry Growth and Forecasts Till 2030

The Horse Racing Software research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Horse Racing Software research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Next Generation Sequencing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the next generation sequencing market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the next generation sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% to 22%. In this market, diagnostic is expected to remain the largest application, and academic institutes & research centers segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the investments in research funding, and development of NGS data analysis solutions.
MARKETS
Fulton County, GA
Business
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
atlantanews.net

Identity Cloud Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Akamai, Amazon, Alibaba, Google

Global Identity Cloud Service Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Identity Cloud Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon, Akamai, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, HP, Dell, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent & Huawei.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

AI Monitoring System Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | IBM, Palantir, Cisco, NEC

Global AI Monitoring System Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI Monitoring System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI Monitoring System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

DevOps Platform Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Puppet Labs, Chef, Cisco, HP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "DevOps Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Spirent Communications plc, Vmware & DBmaestro etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Precision Medicine Market May Set Epic Growth Story with GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Precision Medicine Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories & Healthcore etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Electrical Contact Materials Market Size 2021 Global Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The Global Electrical Contact Materials Market report is an excellent resource for market participants looking for market information, notable trends, existing patterns, and growth opportunities. Based on the extensive calculations in the report, the research provides a sector valuation. A market study is a comprehensive collection of significant discoveries when compared to the industry's specific competitors. The essay also examines the various industries in which the global industry has made a name for itself. A global industry analysis is built on in-depth contextual insights, reliable projections, and historical market volume data.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lime Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ultrasonic Level Sensors Market Size 2021 by Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2027

The Global Ultrasonic Level Sensors Market report is an excellent resource for market participants looking for market information, notable trends, existing patterns, and growth opportunities. Based on the extensive calculations in the report, the research provides a sector valuation. A market study is a comprehensive collection of significant discoveries when compared to the industry's specific competitors. The essay also examines the various industries in which the global industry has made a name for itself. A global industry analysis is built on in-depth contextual insights, reliable projections, and historical market volume data.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Enterprise Firewall Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Enterprise Firewall Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, AhnLab, Huawei Technologies, WatchGuard Technologies etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2021-2028". The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nuance Communications, Continental, Visteon

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Samsung Electronics, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion, Magneti Marelli, Desay SV, Yazaki Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Rightware etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Semiconductor Intellectual Properties Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - ARM (Softbank Group), Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Rambus, Mentor Graphics

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Semiconductor Intellectual Properties Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2021-2028". Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Radiopharmaceutical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Radiopharmaceutical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly, Bracco Imaging, SIEMENS, Navidea, Nordion, IBA Group & Jubilant Pharma etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Skid Steer Loaders Market Report Helps to Predict Investment In An Emerging Market For The Forecast Period 2027

Skid Steer Loaders Market research provides extensive information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's market dynamics. It includes a product, application, and competitive analysis, as well as a thorough examination of the market segments. This market research focuses on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent breakthroughs, and investments. This report contains detailed information on profitable emerging markets as well as a market penetration analysis across key segments. The market research looks at key players, key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as current innovation and corporate policies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Endpoint Security for Business Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants AVG Technologies, Sophos, Symantec, Intel Security

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Endpoint Security for Business Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Anti-virus, URL Filtering, Application Control, Network Access Control], Applications [Large Enterprises, SMEs] & Key Players Such as Symantec Corporation, Intel Security (McAfee), Trend Micro Incorporated, AVG Technologies, Sophos, Kaspersky Labs, F-Secure, Eset, Panda Security & Bitdefender etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Endpoint Security for Business report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Corporate LMS Software Market 2028: Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Corporate LMS Software Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". Corporate LMS Software can help users deliver a range of online training courses, from employee on-boarding resources to workshop courses and even hybrid variants. Market studies aids in the evaluation of several...
SOFTWARE

