Everyone knows the best part about the holidays is getting to spend time with loved ones — and for comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn, the season is extra special this year as they welcome a new member of their family into the world. The two entertainers officially began dating in the spring of 2021, and they immediately hit it off. Months later, Mulaney and Munn are sharing the name and first photos of their newborn son Malcolm, and they’re so adorable you’ll forget all about how messy this whole situation is. I mean, are the holidays even the holidays without a little family drama?

