THE TWELVE DAYS AFTER CHRISTMAS

DENVER (CBS4) — COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) Sunday evening’s performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday. On Monday, Tuesday’s performances were canceled. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the following performances are cancelled: Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (previously announced), Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 24 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (there are no performances on Saturday, December 25). Performances are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, December 28 and an official update will be provided next week.” (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

