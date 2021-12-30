ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

THE TWELVE DAYS AFTER CHRISTMAS

On the first day after Christmas, I returned to the store, One ugly sweater, that I’ll never wear. On the second day after Christmas, I returned to the store, Two boxes of chocolates, I’m starting my diet and only kept four. On the third day after Christmas,...

fox26houston.com

Day 7 - Twelve Days fo Christmas - Ruben Live

Ruben Dominguez wakes up Thomas Diaz, a single father with 4 children who were homeless a few weeks ago and now are about to get the merriest of surprises! Day 7 of the Twelve Days of Christmas !
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Twelve Years of Christmas: Skylar Bogan continues shoebox gift tradition

PARKERSBURG — Some people watch a favorite holiday movie each year. Others open a single present on Christmas Eve. Skylar Bogan’s special Christmas tradition is delivering shoeboxes stuffed with snacks and supplies to the clients at the House to Home day shelter in Parkersburg. She’s been doing it for 12 years.
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
CBS Denver

COVID Cancels ‘Lion King’ Performances In Denver Through Day After Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) — COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) Sunday evening’s performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday. On Monday, Tuesday’s performances were canceled. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the following performances are cancelled: Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (previously announced), Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 24 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (there are no performances on Saturday, December 25). Performances are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, December 28 and an official update will be provided next week.” (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
wbrz.com

Popular DJ dies days after falling off Christmas float

GONZALES - A River Parishes area DJ died days after falling from a float during a Christmas parade earlier this month. Family members identified the man as Quincy "D.J. Thriller" Davis. A growing memorial Facebook page shared memories of his life and his performances. Davis was on a float in...
