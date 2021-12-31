ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with faking positive COVID test result to avoid court

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A Connecticut man has been charged with illegally fabricating a positive COVID-19 test result to avoid appearing before a Superior Court judge in November.

Junior Jumpp, 31, of Hartford was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of forgery in the second degree and one count of fabricating physical evidence, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with a number of criminal cases.

On Nov. 16, Hartford Police arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Ten days later, South Windsor police arrested him on a warrant charging him with interfering with an officer and breach of peace in the second degree. He was then ordered to appear before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 30.

The day before his court appearance, Jumpp’s defense counsel told the judge and state’s attorney he received a screenshot from Jumpp that appeared to be a positive COVID-19 test notification. The judge excused Jumpp from appearing the following day.

According to the state’s Division of Criminal Justice, an investigation revealed the notification was forged and allegedly fabricated by Jumpp to avoid having to appear before the judge in court.

Jumpp is being held on a $25,000 bond. He currently has 11 pending cases at Superior Court in New Britain and one pending case at Superior Court in Hartford, which is being transferred to New Britain. He is due to appear in court on Feb. 3.

