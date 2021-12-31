ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The key to a happy 2022 ski life? Happy wife!

By Marty Basch
conwaydailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the impending new year, it’s only natural to take stock of the state of skiing. Skiing in the Granite State begins at home with my wife letting me know it’s time to go to the slopes by clomping around the house in ski boots. With me...

www.conwaydailysun.com

The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
adirondackalmanack.com

Happy holidays!

Just a quick note to say that starting today I will be taking some time off to spend time enjoying the holidays with my family. I’ll likely be checking in on the comments and email periodically, but that’s to say don’t freak out if you don’t hear from me right away….Hope you have a safe and relaxing Christmas and New Year’s! I’m looking forward to what 2022 will bring.
HIKING
conwaydailysun.com

Winter on Mount Washington

Here we are in the winter. I briefly talked to Jeff Fongenie this Friday morning. He is a U.S. Forest Service snow ranger who works on the east side of Mount Washington. He said that much more snow is needed up there for normal winter conditions. For backcountry skiers, Left Gully is the only option in the ravine. “People have been skiing Left Gully off and on since late October,” he said.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

Night Skiing In Big Bear Is The Magical Winter Escape We Need Right Now

Take an enchanting ride under the stars at Snow Summit. ¡Southern California mountains were covered with a fresh blanket of snow thanks to the holiday storms that swept through the region, adding over 5 inches to the slopes at Big Bear. Which meant the sunny SoCal mountains turned into an enchanting, snowy-covered dream and every skier’s dream. While we can’t predict the weather, you can always count on a white winter with plenty of fresh powder at Big Bear Resort.
LIFESTYLE
State
New Hampshire State
Telegraph

Why small moments of joy could be the secret to happiness in life

In his final novel, Tender is the Night, F. Scott Fitzgerald describes one summer’s afternoon in 1925, when his protagonist Rosemary, an American actress, is pottering around Amiens in northern France with her future boyfriend, toiling away the hours until dinner. “It was one of those uneventful times that seem at the moment only a link between past and future pleasure,” he writes, “but turn out to have been the pleasure itself.”
LIFESTYLE
Star News

Happy Holiday news from Port City Life

We might not be able to have many White Christmases here in the Wilmington area, but we do have our own holiday traditions. Locally made movies, festive events and (of course) the Christmas flounder. You can read more about them here, in this week's newsletter. And from the StarNews, we all hope you enjoy your holiday season.
WILMINGTON, NC
Post-Bulletin

Find happiness when you focus on the good in all of life's moments

Long ago in a small village, there was a place known as the House of 1,000 Mirrors. A happy little dog learned of the house and decided to visit. When he arrived outside, he bounced up the front steps to the doorway of the house. He looked through the doorway with his ears perked high and his tail wagging as fast as it could.
LIFESTYLE
skisoutheast.com

HAPPY NEW SKI SEASON EVE EVERYONE! SIGNIFICANT SNOW AND COLD FOR TONIGHT!

Today, Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 is “New Ski Season Eve” and Sunday’s are my normal day to ramble. So let’s get to it. Only ONE or TWO ski resorts are open in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. In reality only ONE that we can be certain of. Snowshoe Mountain, with 15 slopes available is open for skiing or snowboarding on Sunday. Bryce Resort is reportedly open, but truthfully they have not been updating their own website and getting someone on the phone is a challenge. Our buddy, Bill Nabers who serves on ski patrol there provides us the best intel and he posted this yesterday:
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

Skier who vanished at Lake Tahoe-area resort on Christmas is presumed dead

A skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas day is presumed dead, authorities said. The search for Rory Angelotta of Truckee, Calif. was being called off because there was “no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Efforts will […]
TRUCKEE, CA
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
SheKnows

Madonna Is the Proudest Mom as Twins Stella & Estere Show Off Their Ski Skills

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.” They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Are Coming; It’s Time To Winterize Your Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...
FORT WORTH, TX

