Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share snapshots of their 'adora-bao' son Malcolm Hiệp

By Mariah Haas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn and John Mulaney are enjoying parenthood. The couple took to their Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a pair of silly images of Mulaney with their son. In the first pic, Mulaney is seen putting their little one in a bun steamer. "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao...

