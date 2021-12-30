New Destiny Closes Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE:ARQ) (OTCQB:ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER:A2ASDS)("Argo Gold" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,916,700 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of $350,004. In connection with the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares, the Company paid a finder's fee equal to $28,000.32. The securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the financing. The financing was subscribed to by a long-term institutional shareholder of the Company.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO