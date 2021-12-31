ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Game Accused Of Blowing Off Same $7M Lawsuit Court Hearing Yet Again

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA – The Game has reportedly disregarded another court hearing related to his alleged sexual assault, and it’s going to cost him. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion filed by accuser Priscilla Rainey to seize the California rapper’s profits...

