There seems to be some frustration about Pine Crest in the community, specifically that it's not financially self-sustaining and has reduced the number of beds. The new rehabilitation wing has helped stabilize the finances, but the anticipated "silver tsunami" of Baby Boomers was diverted by various government programs that help keep the elderly at home. And COVID has been (and continues to be) a huge problem.

MERRILL, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO