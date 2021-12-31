ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gov. Parson declares end to COVID emergency as Missouri cases soar to record levels

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bs4MQ_0dZWAQwN00

On the day Missouri surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases and recorded the highest single-day tally of infections for the pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson announced he would let the state of emergency for responding to the disease expire at midnight Friday.

The decision was immediately criticized by Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon, who said it will restrict the ability to provide care as inpatient numbers near the peak for the year.

The order Parson will allow to expire , issued Aug. 27, provided waivers of laws and regulations to support health care staffing needs. It replaced earlier, broader emergency declarations that waived purchasing rules and other regulations, such as school attendance requirements, to give agencies power to deal with pandemic disruptions.

“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a news release.

The expiration of the emergency order means that licensing rules waivers that had allowed physicians, nurses and other providers to work in Missouri will end. It means that the Missouri National Guard will no longer be used for COVID-19-related duties.

The most immediate impact will be on hospitals and other providers who are trying to cope with increasing patient numbers at the same time the omicron variant is spreading rapidly. The staffing relief that will end is coming as staff shortages are aggravated by infections among staff, Dillon said.

“That gets to the nut of the issue, which is the public health emergency allows for waivers for a significant amount of the activities that have allowed us to be flexible throughout the pandemic,” Dillon said. “They are in essence, many of them, are just going to completely disappear overnight. That part is going to be very difficult to deal with at the hospital level.”

The state is going through its fourth big wave of cases .

Missouri hospitals were reporting 2,265 inpatients as of Monday, the highest number since mid-August. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 peaked in late December 2020 at 2,862 inpatients.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 1,006,913 infections from the coronavirus that reached the state in March 2020. That includes 815,834 lab-confirmed cases and 191,079 “probable” cases identified by rapid tests.

The disease is blamed for 16,074 deaths, 8,333 in 2020 and 7,741 this year.

There have been 99,374 cases reported this month, the most of any month in 2021 and below only November and December of 2020.

The department reported 8,143 cases Thursday, the second consecutive day that surpassed a record from November 2020. Daily reported cases are averaging higher than at any time since mid-November 2020.

The report was the last for 2021. Because of the New Year’s holiday, the state health department will not report again until Monday.

The latest state report shows that 57.1 percent of Missourians over 5 are fully vaccinated. About one-third of those who have been vaccinated have received a booster shot, but more than one-third of those eligible have not received any shot.

In the release that announced the state of emergency would not be extended, Parson said his response throughout the pandemic has been aimed at maintaining as much of normal daily life as possible.

He noted that he never imposed a statewide stay-at-home order or other mandates. Those strategies were used by local governments but hostile reaction to them has grown. Parson signed a law limiting local health orders and it has been used by Attorney General Eric Schmitt to sue local governments and schools over mask mandates .

“The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods,” Parson said.

The kinds of rules that helped hospitals to handle increased caseloads from COVID-19, along with other care, allowed them to exceed licensed bed capacity and bring in clinical staff without licensing delays, Dillon said.

Now each hospital at capacity would need an individual waiver of its limit and new staff will have to wait weeks, or months, for licensing, Dillon said.

“Clearly as fast as omicron is moving, that is too slow for us to use that,” he said..

Other waivers allowed advanced practice nurses and physician assistants to do work otherwise reserved to physicians.

“We are right now trying to assess how many significant liabilities this creates,” Dillon said.

If changes in state rules or laws are needed to continue responding to the pandemic, Parson said in his release, that can be done in 2022. Agencies can propose rules and legislators begin their session Jan. 5, he noted.

“We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives,” Parson said. “It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state.”

The virus doesn’t know whether there is an emergency order or not, Dillon said.

“The end of a public health emergency itself is going to have absolutely no influence on how the virus spreads,” he said. “It is more incumbent that people do the right thing. We are going to have diminished capacity, initially, to care for them.”

The post Gov. Parson declares end to COVID emergency as Missouri cases soar to record levels appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 244

Charles Sanders
3d ago

What a dumbass! This pandemic is far from over 🤦🏾‍♂️ you just can’t say it’s over especially when record COVID cases are actively happening!

Reply(21)
91
Merritt C Reid III
2d ago

Governor Parson is another Republican whom thinks only of his party 🥳 and his rich friends!WE NEED TO VOTE 🗳ALL REPUBLICANS IN THE STATE OF MISSOURI OUT OF OFFICE. When will the people of Missouri wise up?

Reply(1)
30
Toni Fenner
3d ago

he is a dumbass. More n More going in the hospital, he wants to end it. He needs to rethink his actions because its going to get worse

Reply(14)
46
Related
Missouri Independent

Omicron’s rapid spread puts Missouri on track for COVID cases ‘worse…than it has ever been’

Missouri’s two largest counties will continue their efforts to overturn a court ruling that severely limits the powers of local health departments at the same time health officials warn the omicron variant will bring thousands of new COVID-19 cases. Missouri reported almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections Monday, making December the second-worst month of the pandemic […] The post Omicron’s rapid spread puts Missouri on track for COVID cases ‘worse…than it has ever been’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri revenue to hit record $11.4B in coming year, estimate from Gov. Parson shows

Missouri revenue collections will record another $1 billion surplus this year and a growing economy will produce record receipts in the coming year, data released Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson’s office shows. Parson and legislative budget leaders released estimates for revenue in the year that begins July 1, 2022, showing revenues are expected to total […] The post Missouri revenue to hit record $11.4B in coming year, estimate from Gov. Parson shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri Gov. Parson’s unprecedented attacks on journalists

I begin this column with a confession. We journalists are reluctant to report about ourselves because under journalism ethics, a reporter should avoid covering something in which the reporter has a conflict of interest. But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s continuing attacks against news organizations and specific reporters are so unprecedented that I feel compelled to […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri Gov. Parson’s unprecedented attacks on journalists appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
KSDK

'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
FOX 2

Task Force ‘disappointed’ Parson allowed emergency order to expire

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday, and it won’t be renewed. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said they are disappointed the emergency order has expired. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “As health care providers, we will continue to do […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Covid#Public Health Emergency#Omicron
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson pushes more vaccinations to curb spread of COVID-19

Doctors at Springfield hospitals preparing for the next wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark. Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes captured, Greene County prosecutors office comments on case. Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addressed...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Where can you find a coronavirus test in Missouri?

With the holidays, rising case rates, and a surge of the omicron variant across the state, many Missourians are searching for COVID-19 tests — though it may be difficult to get one. Other states warned of testing shortages in recent weeks, while local health departments in Missouri are sending...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri schools must comply with COVID ruling to win treasurer approval of bond deals

If school districts want to take advantage of a lower interest rate on bonds, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is requiring them to certify compliance with a recent court ruling targeting local health orders before his office will approve of the deal. Fitzpatrick detailed the decision he described as “unprecedented” in an interview Wednesday with Missourinet. […] The post Missouri schools must comply with COVID ruling to win treasurer approval of bond deals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
missouriindependent.com

Missouri Gov. Parson introduces new directors for Revenue, Mental Health departments

A veteran Republican lawmaker will lead the Missouri Department of Revenue and a long-time administrator in state government will take over the Department of Mental Health, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday. State Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, brings corporate management experience that will help him lead the state’s tax collecting...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Confusion around COVID ruling swirls as two Missouri school districts end semester early

As a growing number of Missouri school districts drop COVID mitigation measures under threat from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, at least two closed the doors on their fall semester early due to large numbers of staff and students out sick. Meanwhile, local public health departments said Tuesday they still have not heard from the state […] The post Confusion around COVID ruling swirls as two Missouri school districts end semester early appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests

A Missouri state lawmaker frustrated by delays receiving records from the Department of Social Services filed a complaint Monday with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In a Monday letter to the attorney general’s office, Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, detailed a series of Sunshine Law requests she sent to the Department of Social Services, with the oldest […] The post Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Controversial bill would have aided Missouri company under scrutiny for contamination

Two years ago, a company led by an influential Republican businessman faced off with the state’s environmental regulators over whether it needed to do additional testing for a chemical health officials worried could pose a cancer risk to the company’s workers.  The Moberly manufacturing facility, Orscheln Products LLC, is owned by the family of businessman Barry […] The post Controversial bill would have aided Missouri company under scrutiny for contamination appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

3K+
Followers
706
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy